Podcast: The Orange Kermispenis Edition

Want to support the DutchNews podcast and keep up our stocks of stroopwafels and orange tompouces? Click here to become a Patreon backer

As is tradition in September, the cabinet’s budget for the coming year was strategically leaked weeks before the official presentation by King Willem-Alexander on Prinsjesdag. This week it was revealed that the caretaker cabinet is planning to allocate 2 billion euros to combat the cost of living crisis, following the news that more than a million people were at risk of plummeting into poverty. Meanwhile, prime minister Mark Rutte, finance minister Sigrid Kaag and foreign affairs minister Wopke Hoekstra were embroiled in a Macchiavellian plot to find a replacement for outgoing European Commissioner Frans Timmermans. The Sociaal-Cultureel Planbureau concluded that low-level corruption might be more common than you think. A report by Wageningen University showed that nitrogen-based pollution will have to be reduced even more than previously thought, just as nature minister Christianne van der Wal scolded provinces for spending too much on bailing out farmers. It was a golden weekend for oranje supporters: Max Verstappen won the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort for the third time in a row, the men’s and women’s hockey teams both won European titles, and Femke Bol was the star of the women’s 4×400 relay at the world athletics championships in Budapest.

Ophef of the week: Local politicians ridiculed for hardline stance on ‘piemelknuffels’

News

Autumn budget expected to include €2 billion for anti-poverty measures

Oligarchs, criminals and millionaires exploit Dutch corporate loophole (FTM)

Hoekstra’s move to Brussels raises eyebrows at home and abroad

European criticism of Hoekstra as EU climate commissioner

Hoekstra blamed for slack start to sanctions regime against Russia

“We’re all friends here”: nepotism has become part of Dutch life, says SCP

Nitrogen-based pollution limits should be stricter, research finds

Group contracts being used for overpriced student rooms: NOS

Sport

Golden girls: Dutch women win relay title with storming run by Bol

Dutch women take European hockey title for 12th time

Double Dutch: now the men win European hockey honours

Max Verstappen wins Zandvoort Grand Prix for third time

Bol comes from nowhere to win women’s 4x400m relay for the Netherlands (Eurosport on YouTube)