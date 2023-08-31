The caretaker government has agreed an autumn budget, reportedly reserving €2 billion for measures to combat poverty and boost spending power.

Dutch media report that finance minister and deputy prime minister Sigrid Kaag is determined to help people who are really struggling. A recent report from the CPB Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis predicted that a million people will fall below the poverty line, including 7% of children, without extra support next year.

After a meeting that ended just after 10pm, rather than lasting into the small hours, Kaag told reporters that the government would be “doing something” about these warnings.

There are expected to be rises in various benefits, although Dutch media suggest that there will be no energy budget next year for the lowest incomes. It is not known where the government will raise money to plug a budget gap of €300 million.

The autumn budget will be presented with a festive annual celebration on Tuesday September 19.

On the same day, the government is expected to publish information about parents who were falsely accused of childcare benefits fraud by the Dutch tax and benefits office and lost custody of their children.