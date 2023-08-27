Max Verstappen wins Zandvoort Grand Prix for third time

Dutch racing driver Max Verstappen won the Zandvoort Grand Prix in pouring rain on Sunday afternoon, equalling Sebastian Vettel’s 2013 record of nine straight wins.

The two-time world champion began the race in pole position and kept control of the lead to win the Dutch race for the third time.

The race was halted for almost an hour after 65 laps because of the water on the track. Fernando Alonso piled on the pressure in his Aston Martin for the final seven laps, but Verstappen kept easily ahead and crossed the finishing line to the roar of the Dutch crowd.

He went on to describe his win as “incredible”.

“The weather didn’t make it easy,” he said. “I had goosebumps when they played the anthem at the start. An incredible atmosphere.”

The Dutchman said he would think about winning his 10th race in a row next week at the Italian Grand Prix. “I’ll just enjoy this now,” he said.