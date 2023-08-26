Dutch women take European hockey title for the 12th time

The Dutch women’s hockey team have prolonged their European title with a 3-1 win over Belgium in Mönchengladbach in Germany on Saturday afternoon.

It is the 12th time the Dutch women’s team have been European champions and the fourth tournament victory in a row. The competition was inaugurated in 1984.

The Oranje men’s team are hoping to make it a double Dutch victory when they meet England in their final on Sunday at 3 pm.

The Dutch women are also reigning world and Olympic champions.