Dutch women take European hockey title for the 12th time
The Dutch women’s hockey team have prolonged their European title with a 3-1 win over Belgium in Mönchengladbach in Germany on Saturday afternoon.
It is the 12th time the Dutch women’s team have been European champions and the fourth tournament victory in a row. The competition was inaugurated in 1984.
The Oranje men’s team are hoping to make it a double Dutch victory when they meet England in their final on Sunday at 3 pm.
The Dutch women are also reigning world and Olympic champions.
