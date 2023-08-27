Golden girls: Dutch women win 4-x400 metres world title

The Dutch women’s 4×400 relay team have won the gold medal at the world athletics championships in Budapest, with Femke Bol overtaking Jamaica and England just ahead of the finishing line.

Eveline Saalberg, Lieke Klaver, Cathelijn Peeters and Bol won the title in 3.20.72. It was Bol’s second gold medal of the tournament.

The men’s 4×400 metres relay team was sixth in their final earlier in the evening.

The Netherlands ended in 8th position in the medals table, with two gold, one silver and two bronze medals.