Double Dutch: now the men win the European hockey title

The Dutch men’s hockey team beat England 2-1 to take the title at the European hockey championships in Mönchengladbach in Germany on Sunday afternoon.

Oranje were defending champions and have won the event for four of the past five editions.

The Dutch were winning 2-1 in the closing minutes of the game when England equalised, a goal which the Dutch then disputed and called for the video referee’s intervention.

The VAR first gave the goal and then reconsidered, awarding England a penalty instead. Dutch keeper Maurits Visser stopped the ball but England then appealed to the VAR, saying Visser moved too early. The VAR awarded a second penalty, which Visser also stopped. Again England appealed, without success.

On Saturday, the Dutch women took the title for the 12th time with a 3-1 win over Belgium.

The wins mean both Dutch teams have qualified for the Olympic Games in Paris next summer.