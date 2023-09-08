Podcast: The Pim-Pam-Pipigate Edition
This week the main political parties set out their stalls as the campaign for the first Rutte-free election in 20 years gathers momentum. Asylum minister Eric van der Burg loses yet another court case, this time on third-country nationals fleeing Ukraine. Denzel Dumfries dispatches Greece in Eindhoven while Max Verstappen sets yet another record in Monza. We look at why souped-up speed merchants on two wheels are threatening Amsterdam’s status as a cycling haven. And could herring give way to squid and mullet as sea temperatures rise?
Ophef of the week: Undercover otter breeding exposed in Brabant nature reserve
Belgian justice minister Van Quickenborne strives to clean up “pee-gate” (France24)
News
List of controversial policy areas for caretaker government is controversially short
NSC and VVD lead latest opinion poll as PvdA/GroenLinks pact falls behind
Women and experience to the fore in VVD candidate list
Van der Burg U-turn on Ukrainian third country nationals after losing court case
Concern over welfare of child refugees after number increases by 20%
More long-stay illegal migrants dependent on healthcare system
Dutch asylum policy not a magnet for refugees, says government research team
Cost of vegetables falling but food inflation remains high
Rise of e-bikes undermining Amsterdam’s status as cycling paradise
Off your bike: Leiden tops list for cycling accidents
Squid and chips? Rising sea temperatures change marine population
Sport
Netherlands 3-0 Greece: Dumfries dazzles in dominant display
Max Verstappen breaks record for most consecutive Formula 1 wins
Van der Merwe returns as Netherlands name squad for cricket World Cup
