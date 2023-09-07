Women and experience to the fore in VVD election candidate list

The right-wing liberal VVD party has named seven women in the top 10 of its list of candidates for the general election, headed by new leader Dilan Yesilgöz.

The justice minister is followed by sitting MPs Sophie Hermans and Bente Becker, according to an advance copy of the list seen by the Telegraaf.

The highest ranked man is junior asylum minister Eric van der Burg in fourth, followed by nitrogen minister Christianne van der Wal. Next come immigration spokesman Ruben Brekelmans and finance spokesman Eelco Heinen.

Three more women complete the top 10: junior finance minister Aukje de Vries, MP Roelien Kamminga and education minister Mariëlle Paul.

The VVD is currently projected to win between 22 and 27 seats when voters go to the polls on November 22.

The party, which is contesting an election without caretaker prime minister Mark Rutte as leader for the first time since 2003, will unveiled its complete list of candidates at noon on Thursday.

Parties have until October 9 to submit their nominees to the electoral commission.