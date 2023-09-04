Dutchman Max Verstappen’s win in Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix made F1 history when the Red Bull driver achieved his 10th consecutive victory. He’s now surpassed Red Bull’s Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine wins in a row, set in 2013.

“I never would have believed that was possible, but we had to work for it today and that made it definitely a lot more fun,” Verstappen said about his achievement.

“We had good pace, I think we were good on the tyres but [Ferrari] had a lot of top speed, it was so hard to get close and get a move on into Turn One so I had to force him [Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz] into a mistake.”

Sainz came in third after Verstappen took the top spot and his teammate Sergio Perez placed second.

Team Red Bull

Red Bull came out on top in a battle against the Ferraris, extending their winning run to 15 races. So far this season, Red Bull has won all its 14 races. “I’m proud of the team,” said Verstappen. “We won all the races this year. Obviously this doesn’t happen often, so this is very special.”

Verstappen celebrated his victory with 10 raised fingers in front of a heavily skewed Ferrari crowd. “This record is something you don’t expect,” he said post-race. “I never thought at the beginning of the season that this could happen.”

He added: “I am very proud also of the whole team effort. Winning every race. We are definitely enjoying it. These kinds of seasons don’t come around very often and it is the same with winning 10 in a row.”

“What Max is doing is breaking records and driving at an unbelievable level,” said Red Bull F1 Team CEO Christian Horner. “I don’t think there is anybody in the world at the moment that can beat Max Verstappen in this car, that’s for sure…. In sport, it is very rare that something like this happens and it is a golden moment for him and certainly a golden moment for the team.”

Volleyball

In other sports news, the Dutch men’s team face Denmark later today (17:00) in volleyball’s European Championship. The Dutch, after their 3-0 triumph over the Czech Republic on Saturday, hope to get the third victory in Group C, maintaining their chances for the second place in the table. The Danes, with three defeats, are currently in last place.

Oranje will face North Macedonia on Tuesday in the group’s final round.

The Dutch women’s volleyball team, meanwhile, beat Italy 3-0 on Sunday, winning bronze at the European Championship.