Netherlands 3-0 Greece: Dumfries dazzles in dominant display

The Netherlands took a major step towards qualifying for Euro 2024 as they overpowered Greece in Eindhoven.

Denzel Dumfries was the standout player, setting up all three goals and hitting the post as the Greek defence had no answer to his deep runs on the right flank.

The former PSV defender, now at Internazionale, headed a corner back across goal after 17 minutes to Marten de Roon, who fired in his first goal in an orange shirt.

Half an hour into the game Dumfries played a long pass forward from the halfway line, collected a return pass from Xavi Simons and floated a cross to Cody Gakpo who had time to chest the ball down before calmly rolling it in.

Soon after clattering the base of the left-hand post with a shot from outside the area, Dumfries pitched up another cross for Wout Weghorst to score his first goal for club or country since March.

The Dutch had more chances in the second half, with Simons putting a free-kick the wrong side of the post, but the tempo dropped as Greece were unable to threaten.

Ronald Koeman gave a debut to AC MIlan’s new signing Tijjani Reijnders and brought on PSV striker Noa Lang to replace Gakpo and De Roon midway through the second half.

Oranje’s next match is in Dublin on Sunday against the Republic of Ireland, who lost 2-0 on Thursday to France in Paris. A win would make the Dutch clear favourites to take the second qualifying spot in Group B behind the French.