The number of unaccompanied child asylum seekers living in short-term accommodation has increased by more than 20% in the last six weeks, latest figures show.

Unicef said 3,969 children were living in emergency facilities at the end of August, 1,844 of whom were unaccompanied by adults. The equivalent figures in mid-June were 3,294 and 1,498.

It said the figures underscored the need for parliament to pass the so-called “spreading law”, which allows the government to overrule local authorities when identifying accommodation sites, to ensure the burden is shared evenly across the country.

The plan to redistribute refugees around the country was unpopular with the right-wing liberal VVD party. There are fears parliament could declare it a controversial measure ahead of the election, meaning it would be shelved until a new government takes office.

Suzanne Laszlo, director of Unicef Nederland, said unaccompanied children had little privacy, few prospects and nothing to do in emergency facilities. They often slept in unhygienic conditions which risked compromising their health, she added.

“The quality of care these children receive varies by location and is unclear, which is very concerning,” she told NOS.

Unicef based its figures on information from the asylum accommodation agency COA, fostering organisation Nibos and the justice ministry.