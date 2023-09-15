Want to support the DutchNews podcast and keep up our stocks of stroopwafels and orange tompouces? Click here to become a Patreon backer

The animal rights party PvdD completed its metamorphosis into a fully fledged Dutch political party this week with a bloody, bare-knuckled power struggle. Esther Ouwehand emerged as top dog in her battle with the party’s management board, but will it knock the PvdD off their electoral perch? We discuss that, as well as the squabbles over D66’s candidate list and the quickfire dismissal of Pieter Omtzigt’s spokesman. In other news, public transport fares are going up, spending power is going down and the Dutch men’s teams have something to celebrate. And a missing Van Gogh is recovered in an Ikea bag, which makes a nice change from pictures of bicycles on canal bridges.

Ophef of the week:

News

Sport

