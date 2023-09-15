Podcast: The Hairpin Turns and Tongue Twisters Edition
The animal rights party PvdD completed its metamorphosis into a fully fledged Dutch political party this week with a bloody, bare-knuckled power struggle. Esther Ouwehand emerged as top dog in her battle with the party’s management board, but will it knock the PvdD off their electoral perch? We discuss that, as well as the squabbles over D66’s candidate list and the quickfire dismissal of Pieter Omtzigt’s spokesman. In other news, public transport fares are going up, spending power is going down and the Dutch men’s teams have something to celebrate. And a missing Van Gogh is recovered in an Ikea bag, which makes a nice change from pictures of bicycles on canal bridges.
News
PvdD representatives side with Esther Ouwehand in row with party board
Esther Ouwehand wins power struggle in animal rights party PvdD
Splitters and quitters: DutchNews’s guide to the election ophef so far
Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema bids to run city for another six years
Interview: Halsema pledges change in Amsterdam’s outlook
D66 MPs unhappy at being shoved down list of election candidates
Forum voor Democratie MP charged with inciting violence at farmers’ protests
Local bus, tram and metro tickets to go up by 12% from January 1
Spending power declined last year, softened by energy bill support
Three in 10 international students find jobs in NL after graduating
Fewer pupils passing school leaving exams, biggest drop in Havo group
Art detective Arthur Brand retrieves stolen Van Gogh after three years
Sport
Weghorst winner secures gritty win for Netherlands in Dublin
KNVB admits paying out to cyber hackers after data breach
Netherlands on brink of Davis Cup finals after upsetting USA
