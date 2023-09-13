Local bus, tram and metro tickets to go up by 12% next year

Tram, bus and metro tickets will be almost 12% more expensive next year as transport providers pass on the rising cost of fuel and wages to their passengers.

DOVA, the collective body for regional transport services, calculated that the average fare would go up by 11.7% from January – higher than its earlier estimate of 11.3%.

The increases will apply to urban transport networks in the major cities as well as local buses and trains run by companies such as Connexxion, Arrriva and Keilos.

National train operator NS is not included, but has already said its prices will go up by around 7% next year.

It is the second major increase in 12 months, following a 7% hike at the start of 2023. Since then bus and tram drivers have negotiated a pay rise worth 15% over 27 months until the end of 2025, while fuel costs have also risen after the government’s temporary tax discount expired in July.

Passengers’ organisation Rover said it was dismayed by the higher prices and called for the government to intervene. “DOVA’s calculations are very precise, you can’t much about that,” CEO Freek Bos said.

“But the government should be ensuring fuller buses and trains, so the costs are spread out over more passengers and the prices don’t have to go up by so much.”