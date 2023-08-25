Podcast: The Revolting Komkommers and Chateau Almere Edition
The podcast returns to chew over the latest developments in the election campaign. Pieter Omtzigt steps into the fray, Dilan Yesilgöz steps into Mark Rutte’s shoes, Wopke Hoekstra shuffles off to Brussels and Caroline van der Plas says she won’t be standing anywhere in high heels. Nobody seems alarmed that the economy is in recession, while the dancing is over for Janssen’s vaccine developers in Leiden. Sifan Hassan and Femke Bol recover from their stumbles to win medals in Budapest as Max Verstappen seems unstoppable in Zandvoort. And researchers go to the ends of the earth to identify a wartime resistance fighter after a 12-year search.
Ophef of the week: Urinating polar bear statue triggers stream of complaints
Fan Xing, first Dutch-born baby panda, is going back to China
News
Timmermans: combined left list will fight for green and social justice
Foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra to replace Timmermans in Brussels
Pieter Omtzigt launches new party but will not accept PM job
Can “political pitbull” Omtzigt live up to voters’ expectations?
New VVD leader Dilan Yesilgöz doesn’t rule out deal with Wilders
Main parties complete line-up, most will have new leaders
Dutch economy contracts slightly in second quarter to slide into recession
Groningen economy shrinks by 13% following gas field shutdown
House prices stabilise after as sales and transactions pick up
Industrial sales fall in second quarter, refineries hardest hit
Ukraine may have to wait until end of 2024 for first Dutch F-16s
Janssen to end most vaccine development in Leiden
Resistance fighter identified after DNA search leads to Australia
Sport
Femke Bol cruises to 400 metre hurdles title in Budapest
Sifan Hassan shakes off 10K setback to take bronze in 1500m
Double Dutch disappointment as athletes stumble in sight of finish line
Rangers 2-2 PSV: De Jong header earns Champions League draw in Glasgow
Mixed fortunes for Dutch clubs in Europe, Ajax win 4-1 in Bulgaria
Zandvoort shuts roads and gets ready for Dutch Grand Prix weekend
