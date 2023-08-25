Want to support the DutchNews podcast and keep up our stocks of stroopwafels and orange tompouces? Click here to become a Patreon backer

The podcast returns to chew over the latest developments in the election campaign. Pieter Omtzigt steps into the fray, Dilan Yesilgöz steps into Mark Rutte’s shoes, Wopke Hoekstra shuffles off to Brussels and Caroline van der Plas says she won’t be standing anywhere in high heels. Nobody seems alarmed that the economy is in recession, while the dancing is over for Janssen’s vaccine developers in Leiden. Sifan Hassan and Femke Bol recover from their stumbles to win medals in Budapest as Max Verstappen seems unstoppable in Zandvoort. And researchers go to the ends of the earth to identify a wartime resistance fighter after a 12-year search.

Ophef of the week: Urinating polar bear statue triggers stream of complaints

Fan Xing, first Dutch-born baby panda, is going back to China

News

Timmermans: combined left list will fight for green and social justice

Foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra to replace Timmermans in Brussels

Pieter Omtzigt launches new party but will not accept PM job

Can “political pitbull” Omtzigt live up to voters’ expectations?

New VVD leader Dilan Yesilgöz doesn’t rule out deal with Wilders

Main parties complete line-up, most will have new leaders

Dutch economy contracts slightly in second quarter to slide into recession

Groningen economy shrinks by 13% following gas field shutdown

House prices stabilise after as sales and transactions pick up

Industrial sales fall in second quarter, refineries hardest hit

Ukraine may have to wait until end of 2024 for first Dutch F-16s

Janssen to end most vaccine development in Leiden

Resistance fighter identified after DNA search leads to Australia

Sport

Femke Bol cruises to 400 metre hurdles title in Budapest

Sifan Hassan shakes off 10K setback to take bronze in 1500m

Double Dutch disappointment as athletes stumble in sight of finish line

Rangers 2-2 PSV: De Jong header earns Champions League draw in Glasgow

Mixed fortunes for Dutch clubs in Europe, Ajax win 4-1 in Bulgaria

Zandvoort shuts roads and gets ready for Dutch Grand Prix weekend