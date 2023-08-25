Mixed fortunes for Dutch clubs in Europe, Ajax win 4-1

Amsterdam football club Ajax have a solid base to reach the group stage of the Europa League after a 4-1 win over Bulgarian champions Ludogorets in the first leg of their play-off for the second tier European competition in Razgrad on Thursday night.

Mohammed Kudus scored a hat-trick in what might be his last game for the Amsterdammers. Both coach Maurice Steijn and Kudus said after the game that he is likely to be gone before the transfer period ends on September 1. West Ham is after the Ghanese player.

Elsewhere, it was a difficult night for AZ of Alkmaar who managed no more than a 1-1 draw against Norwegian side SK Brann in their Conference League play-off. The return leg takes place in Bergen next week.

And FC Twente left themselves with needing a miracle to qualify for the Conference League after losing 5-1 to Turkish side Fenerbahçe in Istanbul.