Rangers 2-2 PSV: De Jong header earns first-leg draw in Glasgow

PSV Eindhoven twice came from behind in the first leg of their Champions League play-off match to draw 2-2 away to Glasgow Rangers for the second year running.

Luuk de Jong’s equaliser late in the second half, shortly after Rangers had taken the lead for the second time, means the Eindhoven side will progress to the group stages if they win the return match in the Phillips Stadium next week.

Peter Bosz’s side dominated possession in the first half, but went behind just before the break to a brilliant strike by on-loan Brighton forward Abdallah Sima.

Ibrahim Sangaré lost the ball in his own penalty under pressure from Cyriel Dessers and the Belgian pulled the ball back to Sima, who unleashed an unstoppable shot from the edge of the area.

PSV drew level 15 minutes into the second half when Ismael Saibari intelligently let Johan Bakayoko’s cross run through to the unmarked Sangaré, who made up for his earlier mistake by firing home from near the penalty spot.

The visitors brought on Guus Til as they pressed for a winner, but it was Rangers who restored their lead with a breakaway goal after 75 minutes. Dessers was the provider again as his perfectly weighted ball from the right flank was swept in low by Rabbi Matondo.

Three minutes later Luuk de Jong rose in the penalty area at a corner and bundled the ball in off his shoulder to level the scores again.

Former PSV striker Sam Lammers came on as a late substitute for Rangers and had a chance to win the match at the death, but his close-range shot was well blocked by Walter Benitez and Danilo could only put the rebound wide.