Amsterdam police are calling for people who were pickpocketed during the weekend’s Pride Amsterdam boat parade and other Queer & Pride events to come forward, after they picked up 18 suspects and recovered dozens of iPhones.

Many of the phones were found in the hotel room used by one of the suspects and, police say, they hope to be able to reunite them with their owners.

“So it is important if your phone was stolen, that you make a formal police report,” the city’s force said. “This is the evidence that you are the rightful owner of the phone and will enable us to return the phone to you.”

The Telegraaf reported earlier this month that the police had received 6,500 reports of pickpocketing in the first six months of this year, a rise of 40% on the first half of 2022, when coronavirus restrictions were still partially in force.

In particular, big events like Kings Day and Pride Amsterdam attract mobile gangs who travel around Europe, police spokesman René Middag told the paper.