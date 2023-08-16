MPs question Dutch efforts to rescue Afghan helpers

Two years after the Afghanistan capital Kabul fell to the Taliban, Dutch MPs are questioning government efforts to rescue locals who helped the Netherlands.

Three of the four coalition parties have joined opposition MPs in raising concerns that former guards who worked at Dutch military bases are still in serious danger.

Last week the NRC reported that 15 had been killed over the past few years because they are considered collaborators by the Taliban.

“Our greatest concern is that the caretaker cabinet will not pay the debt of honour to the Afghans and carry out the wishes of parliament,” PvdA parliamentarian Kati Piri said.

On Tuesday she submitted a list of questions to ministers backed by 10 other parties, including the pro-farmers BBB but not the ruling VVD. The VVD was approached, Piri said on social media.

CDA MP Derk Boswijk told the Volkskrant that he is worried that some people who qualify for evacuation were not included in the list because the then immigration minister Anke Broekers-Knol said at the time “a hundred thousand Afghans” could come to the Netherlands.

“I know you need to draw a line somewhere but… we want to make sure the group who are left out is as small as possible,” he said.

Foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra told MPs in a briefing shortly before the summer break that more than 4,500 Afghan nationals had been evacuated and that over the past year, 28 more people had been brought to the Netherlands.

Dozens of people are still on the evacuation list but none are former guards. Several dozen cases, including those of several guards, are still being looked at, the defence ministry has confirmed.

To qualify for evacuation, the person must have worked for the Dutch for at least three months in visible positions, which led to them now facing threats. The guards, however, are unable to prove they face threats individually and often worked via a third party, so were not directly employed by the Dutch.