“Boring” Jetten woos “hardworking” citizens in conference speech

Lower taxes for working people and small businesses, less red tape and competition in healthcare were just some of the main election promises in the manifesto launched by D66 at a closed members meeting in Zwolle at the weekend.

In his acceptance speech as new party leader and number one on the electoral ballot paper, current caretaker climate minister Rob Jetten also said nuclear energy could help solve the climate crisis.

Jetten, who was nicknamed a “climate drone” by some, stressed the climate remained his party’s “number one priority” but said that negativity must make way for action.

The D66 leader said his party represents the “reasonable alternative”, and would be open to coalition talks with Pieter Omtzigt (NSC), Henri Bontenbal (CDA) and Caroline van der Plas (BBB).

Jetten criticised VVD leader Dilan Yesilgöz. who said she would not rule out a coalition with Geert Wilders’ far-right party PVV. “That is playing with fire,” he told his audience.

Steering away from the party’s elitist image, and seemingly aiming to poach voters from “business party” VVD, Jetten emphasised his “ordinary” upbringing in Brabant” among hardworking small business owners”, broadcaster NOS reported.

“Maybe I’m a bit boring in a time where standing out and shouting out your differences is rewarded. But to me this is the story of the Dutch promise of working hard so you have more to give to your children and other people around you,” Jetten said.

D66, currently on 24 seats, is projected to plummet to 7 seats after the November general elections.