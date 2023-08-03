Police appeal for witnesses after Amsterdam jewelry store blast

An explosion outside a jewelry store in central Amsterdam in the early hours of Thursday morning shattered glass in the property and nearby buildings, and sent flying debris down the street.

The blast on the Herenstraat in the city’s canal area woke neighbours shortly after 3 am. One local said the noise in the narrow street was “gigantic”.

Eyewitnesses saw two people running away from the scene of the blast towards the Prinsenstraat and the police have called for other witnesses to come forward.

Police and forensic experts were still working at the location on Thursday afternoon and locals have been warned to be careful about broken glass. The street remained closed to traffic.

As yet it is unclear if the robbers managed to break into the Gort goldsmith and jewelry store. One local told Dutch News that the shop’s security blinds had kept the thieves out.

The Dutch capital has been rocked by dozens of explosions outside business premises and private homes this year.