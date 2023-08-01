Man who supplied suicide powder appeals sentence

A 29-year-old man who was given a jail sentence of 3.5 years for supplying a so-called suicide powder to at least 10 people who later killed themselves is appealing against his sentence.

Alex S, from Eindhoven, had taken other people’s lives far too lightly over a three-year period, the court said.

“He asked no questions and delivered as required. In doing so, the accused treated the lives of others very lightly and harmed the value of human life in general,” the court said in a summary at last month’s ruling.

The jail term is already lower than the four years demanded by the public prosecutor on the grounds of diminished responsibility and because S’s motives were not financial. But, his lawyer confirmed to RTL Nieuws, S feels his current sentence is still too harsh.

“He was hoping the judge would be milder. I understand the court wanted to set an example to prevent this from happening again but in this case it did not take his circumstances sufficiently into account,” Tom Gijsberts told RTL, without going into detail.

Anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts can talk or chat anonymously with the helpline 113.nl or call the free number 0800-0113.