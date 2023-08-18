Italian police arrest Dutchman wanted for two killings

Italian police have arrested the 21-year-old Dutch national suspected of stabbing to death his father and a family friend, following a two-day manhunt involving helicopters and army personnel.

Sacha Chang had been hiding in nearby woods near the village of Montaldo di Mondovi, where he had been staying with his father and the owner of the house who was a friend of the family.

On Wednesday a row reportedly broke out between the man and his 65-year-old father. Chang then attacked him with a knife. When family friend Bert ter Horst, tried to intervene he was stabbed as well. He later died of his injuries in hospital.

Police warned locals the Dutchmen was considered “extremely dangerous” and reportedly suffering from psychological problems.

According to Dutch media, 21-year-old Chang worked at a primary school in Amsterdam while 60-year old Bert ter Horst was a family doctor in Harderwijk.