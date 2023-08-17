Manhunt in Italy after Dutchman kills father, family friend
Italian police are looking for a Dutch national who stabbed his father and a family friend to death at a house in a village in the north Italian Piemonte region, Italian media reported.
The 21-year-old, named as Sacha Chang, is thought to have killed his father first. He is then said to have attacked the 60-year-old owner of the house where they had been staying in the village of Montaldi di Mondovi.
The man managed to contact police but later died from his injuries at a hospital in Turin.
Chang, who is thought to be suffering from mental problems, fled into nearby woods. Police have issued a description of the man and are using a police helicopter to track him down.
The Dutch foreign ministry has confirmed the two victims are a 60 year-old man from Harderwijk and a 65-year-old from Amsterdam and are in contact with relatives of the murdered men.
Thank you for donating to DutchNews.nl.
We could not provide the Dutch News service, and keep it free of charge, without the generous support of our readers. Your donations allow us to report on issues you tell us matter, and provide you with a summary of the most important Dutch news each day.Make a donation