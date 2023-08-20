Four clubs share Eredivisie lead as Feyenoord drop points again

AZ Alkmaar head a bunch of four clubs at the top of the Eredivisie after Vangelis Pavlidis’s double strike helped them turn around a 1-0 deficit against RKC Waalwijk.

Michiel Kramer put the Brabant club ahead with a penalty at the end of the first half and celebrated with an obscene gesture towards the visiting AZ fans.

But Pavlidis pounced on a hesitation by Juriën Gaari to level the scores 10 minutes after half-time, before Dani de Wit put AZ ahead five minute later. Pavlidis’s second came 10 minutes before full-time following another blunder by Gaari.

Twente Enschede won by the same scoreline against PEC Zwolle, but it took until the 76th minute for Sem Steijn to break the promoted side’s resistance. PEC goalkeeper Jasper Schendelaar palmed a Michel Vlap free-kick into his own net for the third goal.

Feyenoord coach Arie Slot said his team had suffered a “false start” after dropping points for the second weekend in a row in the Rotterdam derby against Sparta.

The champions were 2-0 behind until deep into the second half as Sparta’s Canadian striker Charles-Andreas Brym struck twice either side of half-time.

Last season’s top scorer Santiago Gímenez brought Feyenoord back into the game with a 77th-minute header, but the hero was 17-year-old debutant Leo Sauer, who smashed home a loose ball in the penalty area in the second minute of injury time to salvage a point.

Ajax also suffered a setback as Excelsior turned around a 1-0 deficit to lead 2-1 early in the second half, with Nikolas Agrafiotis profiting from some slack defending to put the Rotterdam side ahead.

Davy Klaassen equalised after 72 minutes, dispatching an excellent cross by Mohammed Kudus, and could have won the match five minutes later when he shot wide after being put through by Kenneth Taylor.

PSV also went behind early as Marco van Ginkel finished off a fluid move to put Vitesse Arnhem ahead against his old club.

Ismael Saibiri equalised a few minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute before Yorbe Vertessen, replacing the injured Noa Lang, gave Peter Bosz’s side the lead and Luuk de Jong dispatched a penalty for his 150th Eredivisie goal.

Heerenveen joint top

Heerenveen are the other team with a 100% record after two matches after winning 2-0 in Utrecht. Osame Sahraoui broke the deadlock after 69 minutes after showing outstanding close control in the area before clipping a shot in off the post. Substitute Daniel Karlsbakk finished off a breakaway move in injury time to make sure of the points.

Fortuna Sittard followed up their goalless draw at Feyenoord with a win against newcomers Almere City, with Loreintz Rosier heading in the decisive goal from a corner after 24 minutes.

Three first-half goals set Go Ahead Eagles up to claim the points against Volendam despite playing the second half with 10 men after Bobby Adekanye was sent off for stamping.

Heracles won their first home match since returning to the Eredivisie by coming from behind to beat NEC with second-half goals from Emil Hansson and Anas Ouahim.

Results

Friday

Heracles Almelo 2-1 NEC Nijmegen

Saturday

Excelsior 2-2 Ajax

Fortuna Sittard 2-1 Almere City

Go Ahead Eagles 4-1 Volendam

Vitesse Arnhem 1-3 PSV Eindhoven

Sunday

RKC Waalwijk 1-3 AZ Alkmaar

Sparta Rotterdam 2-2 Feyenoord

Twente Enschede 3-1 PEC Zwolle

Utrecht 0-2 Heerenveen