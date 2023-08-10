Duncan Laurence and Arcade join Spotify Billions Club

Singer songwriter Duncan’s Laurence has become only the third Dutch artist to top one billion plays on music streaming service Spotify.

His song, Arcade, won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2019 and was a hit in the US a year later. In 2021 it had a new lease of life on TikTok.

Laurence now joins DJs Tiesto and Martin Garrix in the prestigious Billions Club, which has 456 names in total.

“I had to pinch myself to see it I had dreamt it, but it is true,” Laurence said on Instagram. Laurence is also the only song festival winner to make the list.

Music journalist Atze de Vrieze said Spotify pays in the region of €3,000 for a million streams which would mean Laurence had earned a tidy sum from the number, once he had paid co-writers, performers and his management their share.