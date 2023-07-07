Tropical summer weather ahead at the weekend

Just hours after destructive storm Poly, the Netherlands is set to experience tropical summer weather.

Temperatures on Saturday will reach a maximum of 33 degrees, according to the KNMI weather institute, while Sunday will be almost as warm but with summer storms.

June was the warmest and sunniest ever measured in the Netherlands with weather conditions that the KNMI says “would have been impossible at the beginning of the last century”.

Its experts predict that climate change will increase the chances of warmer summers, but temperature rises could be reduced with action to reduce pollution.