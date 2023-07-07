The number of schools judged by inspections to be “very weak” has risen in the past year from 13 to 39, according to Trouw.

The paper reports that especially in primary education, there are concerns about quality and inspectors have ramped up their visits.

Normally there are around 100 visits to some 6,545 state-funded primary schools but last year there were 250, partly on the bases of reports of concerns and a “risk analysis”.

An international survey in May suggested that reading standards among primary children in the Netherlands have dropped sharply and children are enjoying reading less.

Inspectors called for action to stop a decline in reading and arithmetic standards last year, and concerns have been raised about the impact of home school during the pandemic, particularly for vulnerable groups.

Repeated research from campaign groups and organisations including the CPB and SER suggests the Dutch education system, which selects at the age of 11, is increasing inequality of opportunity in general. Some experts believe a government-mandated system to track pupil achievement from the age of six simply increases the amount of testing rather than supporting educational goals.

Other studies show stress levels amongst some of the world’s happiest children have increased dramatically in recent years, and last week the Netherlands was judged to have dropped from 4th to 20th place in a worldwide ranking on respecting children’s rights.