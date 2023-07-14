Leiden police arrest man following deadly stabbing

Leiden police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing incident in the city centre which left one man dead and two seriously injured.

The suspect was arrested on the Langegracht in Leiden at around 3.30 pm, not far from the church and charity centre where the stabbing took place on Friday morning.

The police have not yet established if the man they have arrested is the same man who is thought to have gone into the De Bakkerij centre and attacked three people. One of them, a 66-year-old man, died later in hospital.

The centre houses a number of church offices and charity groups, including several that work with the homeless.

According to local broadcaster Omroep West, the victims all work at the complex, one of whom is a volunteer.