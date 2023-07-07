Want to support the DutchNews podcast and keep up our stocks of stroopwafels and orange tompouces? Click here to become a Patreon backer

As we recorded this week’s podcast, it was unclear if Mark Rutte was going to a step further than Vladimir Putin and stage a mutiny against his own government. The king apologised for the Dutch slave trading past and said the law could never be used to justify crimes against humanity. Dutch museums begin the process of repatriating hundreds of thousands of cultural artefacts taken during the colonial era. The head of national railways is widely mocked for his failure to understand the point of timetables. And there are calls for a statue to be erected to Bas de Leede after his exploits with bat and ball earn the Netherlands cricket team a place in the World Cup for the first time 12 years.

Ophef of the week: Koolmees denounced as cuckoo over peak-hour fares plans

News

Threat of coalition collapse recedes as talks continue on migration

King formally apologises for slavery on 160th anniversary of abolition

Keti Koti is celebrated in the Netherlands on July 1: What you need to know

Police investigate vandalised monument to slavery in Vlissingen harbour

Memorial to slavery in Rotterdam harbour defaced with graffiti tags

Outgoing Socialist MP Renske Leijten slates ‘toxic and slow’ political culture

Teachers and parents welcome plan to ban mobile phones in classrooms

Zeeland gets its own port police to combat growth in drug smuggling

Return of 478 artefacts looted during colonial era described as ‘historic moment’

Sport

De Leede’s double heroics seal World Cup slot for Netherlands cricket team

Van de Zandschulp is sole Dutchman in R2 at Wimbledon after five-set win