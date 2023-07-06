Van de Zandschulp wins in five sets to reach R2 at Wimbledon

Botic van de Zandschulp is the only Dutch player to survive the first round at Wimbledon this year after overcoming Zhang Zhizhen of China in five sets.

The world number 44 lost the first set 6-2 but won two tie-breaks to move within a set of victory. Zhang came back to take the fourth set 6-3, but the Dutchman prevailed in the decider to secure his first tour win since April.

Van de Zandschulp will now face the 31st seed, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain, in the second round on Friday.

Earlier the highest ranked Dutch player, Tallon Griekspoor, lost in straight sets to Hungary’s Márton Fucsovics in a match that was interrupted by rain.

Griekspoor, seeded 28th, was a set and a break down when play was suspended on Tuesday and was unable to recover when the match resumed on Wednesday, losing 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

The 27-year-old from Haarlem said he only had himself to blame for the defeat. “I didn’t get into the match at all on Tuesday,” he said. “My opponent played well, but I was just below par.”

Gijs Brouwer, who came through the qualifiers to take his place in the main draw, lost his rain-delayed opening match in straight sets to the 19th seed, Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Brouwer had two chances to break his opponent’s serve when he was 6-5 ahead in the second set, but Zverev survived and went on to close out the match 6-4, 7-6, 7-6.