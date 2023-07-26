AZ fined €80,000 by Uefa over West Ham crowd trouble

Alkmaar football club AZ has been fined over €80,000 by European football body Uefa for crowd trouble during the club’s Conference League match against English side West Ham.

Uefa has also said that if there is a repeat of the scenes within two years, the club will have to play one European match without its supporters.

The incident took place in Alkmaar during the second leg of the semi-finals on May 16.

After the match, which AZ lost, a number of supporters tried to storm the main stand where West Ham officials and family members were sitting. They were repelled by West Ham supporters and club officials before the arrival of riot police.

At least 14 AZ supporters, aged between 19 and 45, have been given short jail terms and community service for their part in the trouble.

In total, 18 men were arrested after the game and a television appeal for information.