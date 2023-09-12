Warning of fog, heavy rain and hail as heatwave comes to an end

The late summer heatwave is set to break on Tuesday, with heavy showers and hail in some areas and temperatures dropping to the low twenties.

Code yellow warnings were in place in five provinces early on Tuesday because of heavy fog.

Drivers in Utrecht, Flevoland and Gelderland were warned to expect low visibility of as little as 200m at the start of the rush hour. Later in the morning the fog moved northwards into Drenthe and Groningen.

Temperatures on Tuesday are forecast to range between 22C in the north-west to 25C in the south – still well above the seasonal average of 20C.

Heavy rain is forecast to sweep in from the south-west on Tuesday evening, with a risk of flooding in parts of Limburg, weeronline.nl said. The rest of the country will be dry, but strong north winds will affect northern areas.

Wednesday will bring moderate northerly winds and temperatures of between 19C and 21C, falling to between 4C and 6C at night.

The weekend is forecast to be warm and sunny in most places, with a potential maximum of 27C on Saturday.