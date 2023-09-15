Traffic fines will rise 10% next year, minister confirms

Traffic fines will go up by 10% next year as planned, justice minister Dilan Yesilgöz told MPs on Friday afternoon.

The public prosecution department had called on the government to cut fines instead, because their size is now becoming disproportionate to fines for other crimes.

For example, parking in a disabled parking space is liable for a fine of €440, but simple assault will generate a €400 penalty. In addition, public support for such high fines is fading, the department said.

Although the increase is “not ideal”, Yesilgöz said the cabinet had to push through the rise to avoid being forced to make cuts to the police and other budgets.

Some six points of the 10% increase is down to index-linking and inflation, the rest is “because we need the money,” the minister said.

The fine for going through a red light is currently €280, while the fine for breaking the speed limit by 20 kph is almost €200.