Although over one in three Dutch adults say they would like to eat more healthy food, almost half of them get tempted by others to go for unhealthy options and 39% say they can’t resist snacks and sweets, according to new research by national statistics agency CBS.

A far smaller proportion – just 17% – say they don’t have enough money to buy the healthy food they would like to eat, the CBS said on Thursday.



While one-third would like to have a more healthy diet, almost six in 10 say they don’t think it necessary because they already eat enough fruit and veg – despite statistics indicating otherwise.

Public health authority RIVM said in February that the Dutch diet is improving slightly but most people still don’t adhere to the official health eating guidelines.

In particular, people are eating more vegetables and fruit, unsalted nuts and pulses as well as less red and processed meat, the RIVM said. But only 27% of the population eat the recommended amount of veg and 19% the recommended level of fruit.

Most of those who do want a healthier diet say it will reduce the risk of developing health issues and three in 10 say they will feel fitter. Just one in 10 says losing weight or looking better is the main reason.