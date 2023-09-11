Son of alleged crime lord Ridouan Taghi arrested: Telegraaf

Police in Dubai are believed to have arrested one of the sons of alleged crime lord Ridouan Taghi, reports the Telegraaf.

The 22-year-old has been held on suspicion of money laundering and being part of a criminal organisation and was at the request of the Netherlands, the paper claims, on the basis of unnamed sources. The Parool says its sources suggest the same.

Dutch police and prosecutors reportedly suspect one of Taghi’s sons of carrying out criminal activities on behalf of his father, from Dubai. He is, the paper said, accused of receiving millions of euros from a “mafia boss associated with Ridouan Taghi.”

The man reportedly arrested in Dubai has denied the allegations, reports the Parool.

Police have not commented on the reports, the Dutch public prosecutor has referred the Telegraaf to Dubai, and the police there have not reacted to written questions from the Telegraaf.

Ridouan Taghi and sixteen other suspects are on trial for a series of murders and attempted murders in the massive Marengo trial. Taghi was arrested and extradited from Dubai. Three civilians associated with the crown witness for the trial, including journalist Peter R de Vries, have been murdered.