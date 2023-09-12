Red Cross: rescue efforts in Morocco will cost €105 million

The Red Cross believes that emergency efforts to provide water, shelter and healthcare after the earthquake in Morocco will cost €105 million.

NOS reports that the organisation fears a second wave of deaths with homeless people cut off from vital supplies, particularly in the remote High Atlas Mountains at the epicentre of Friday’s earthquake.

“We need to stop a second disaster,” said Caroline Holt, director of disaster, climate and crises at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. “Just as with other earthquakes, this is a marathon. The victims will need help in the coming weeks and months.”

According to the latest estimates, 2901 people died in the quake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale, which destroyed whole villages. The Moroccan state has let in a small number of rescue teams from abroad and has mobilised its army in the narrow, difficult-to-reach area. There is also damage in Marrakesh, some 70 km north of the epicentre.

In the Netherlands, the Dutch Red Cross has started a giro 6868 fundraising campaign and has, reports NOS, so far raised €3.8 million. Doctors without Borders is also collecting money.

The Dutch government has pledged to donate €5 million for the emergency effort and the cities of Amsterdam and Rotterdam have said they will give a euro per resident to help earthquake victims.

There are 178,000 people in the Netherlands who were born in Morocco and another 189,000 people with one or more parents born there, according to CBS statistics office.