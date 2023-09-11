More and more centenarians, most of them live in Zeeland

The number of centenarians living in the Netherlands – some 2,572 – has more than doubled over the past 20 years, according to Dutch statistics office CBS. Most of those aged over 100 live in Zeeland and the vast majority of them are women

The number of people aged 100+ has been increasing annually since the 1960s, and CBS expects that number to grow even more, with over 5,000 centenarians by 2040.

The statistics office chalks it up to more children being born compared to previous generations and also the fact that older people are living longer.

Out of the 2,572 centenarians on record from the beginning of this year, 2,172 were women. In general, women live longer than men.

The province of Zeeland was home to the most centenarians (4.2 per thousand over-80s), followed by Flevoland (4.0 per thousand over-80s). The fewest centenarians lived in Limburg (2.2 per thousand over-80s) and North Brabant (2.4 per thousand over-80s).

Compared to other European countries, there are relatively few centenarians in the Netherlands. The Netherlands had 3.0 centenarians per thousand over-80s in 2022, placing it at the bottom of the middle group in the EU.

Ireland tops the list with 15.4 centenarians per 1,000 over-80s, followed by Hungary, France and Greece. Bulgaria has the fewest number, while Croatia and Romania have just slightly more.