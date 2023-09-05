Men in court accused of filming murder of Peter R de Vries

Two men accused of making and sharing films of the murder of Dutch journalist Peter R. de Vries were preparing another murder a month later, public prosecutors have told a court.

They said that according to intercepted messages, the target was another person in the criminal world with whom there was a “war”.

The court was told the two suspects, Gerower M. and Erickson O., had asked for a motorbike, two black helmets and getaway car, after apparently monitoring the target and receiving a weapon.

Prosecutors say that the same person instructed them to record the murder of De Vries, who was shot in broad daylight in central Amsterdam on July 6, 2021 and died nine days later in hospital.

The murder is described by the prosecution as a terrorist act. Nine people are suspected of playing various roles, seven of whom are suspected of being part of a violent criminal organisation with terrorist characteristics.

M and O are suspected of working with the network, reports NOS. Last week, after a long search, police arrested a Polish man in Eindhoven also suspected of involvement with the murder of De Vries.