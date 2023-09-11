A Pakistani former cricket player has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, in absentia, for attempted incitement to murder PVV politician Geert Wilders.

Khalid Latif, 37, who was not represented in court, had offered three million rupis – around €20,000 – for someone to kill Wilders in a YouTube video in 2018.

Wilders had announced a competition for cartoons of the prophet Mohammed that year. Some Muslims consider it offensive to make images of the prophet and the announcement led to protests in countries including Pakistan.

This is the first time that someone in another country has been sentenced for threatening a Dutch politician, reports NOS.

The court gave the sentence demanded by Dutch prosecutors. The Netherlands does not have an extradition treaty with Pakistan, where the man is thought to be.