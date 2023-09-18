Dutch man stabbed to death in brawl outside Belgian nightclub

A 20-year-old Dutchman has died after being stabbed during a fight outside a nightclub in Antwerp in the early hours of Monday.

The man died of his wounds in hospital after he was wounded during the mass brawl outside the Ikon venue on Straatsburgdok at around 5am.

A 25-year-old man, also from the Netherlands, was seriously hurt and treated in hospital but his situation is not life-threatening, Belgian police said.

Het Nieuwsblad newspaper published video footage of the incident which showed several people throwing punches and kicks outside the nightclub.

Police have questioned seven men as suspects and set up a forensic laboratory at the scene to collect evidence, spokesman Wouter Bruyns said.

“A large number of police officers were needed to keep the agitated crowd under control so that the emergency services could do their work,” Bruyns added.

“Seven people, including the second man who was injured, have been taken to the police station to be questioned about their possible involvement in the incident. They are young people in their twenties.”