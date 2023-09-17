Defence worker arrested for selling plane parts to Russia

Two people have been arrested in Arnhem for supplying airplane parts to Russia in defiance of international sanctions – one of whom worked for the defence ministry.

The first arrest, on August 29, involved a 53-year-old man and included searches at a private home, business premises and a storage facility.

This resulted in the seizure of computers and admin, including over €250,000 and $8,000 in cash, aircraft parts, weapons and ammunition, FIOD finance ministry investigators said.

The second arrest followed a day later. That man, who is 48, works for the ministry of defence and is “suspected of circumventing sanctions” together with the 53-year-old, by “exporting aircraft parts to Russia through a roundabout route”.

Ammunition, computers and admin were also taken from his home and the military police drafted in to help the investigation, the FIOD said.

Both men have been remanded in custody for 60 days.

According to investigative website Follow the Money the defence ministry worker is Michael H, owner of a company named Marine Aerospace and various other operations. He is also a member of the defence ministry works council, FTM said.