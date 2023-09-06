Care cutbacks frozen as MPs do battle over “controversial” list

A majority of MPs has voted to declare projected cutbacks on elderly care controversial, meaning a decision will have to be made by the next government.

MPs said the controversial cutbacks proposed by caretaker long-term care minister Conny Helder were too far-reaching to be decided on “beyond the grave”.

Plans by caretaker health minister Ernst Kuipers to abolish the 45 minute time limit for ambulances to arrive at hospitals will also have to wait, Nu.nl reported.

The subject is one of a number of issues which will either be decided by the sitting cabinet or taken on by the next, following the November general election.

The final list will be drawn up by MPs this week to be followed by a plenary vote on September 12. The senate will also draw up a list which will be put to the vote on September 26.

Not all requests for postponement made the list. An attempt by Labour (PvdA) and GroenLinks to shelve proposed reforms of the excess charge in health insurance failed.

The parliamentary debate about a controversial facemask deal between the health ministry and entrepreneur Sywert van Lienden could still go ahead pending a decision by MPs.

Measures to combat nitrogen-based pollution which have already been filed, such as buy out and innovation schemes, will go ahead as well. The nitrogen law, which puts limits to emissions, will be pushed forward, however.