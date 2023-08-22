Two more days of summer before the rain, and thunder, return

The Netherlands has two more days of blue sky and summery temperatures ahead before rain and possibly thunderstorms return on Thursday, according to weather bureau KNMI.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and warm, with inland temperatures of up to 28°, light breezes and no rain. But on Thursday and Friday the rain will be back, says the KNMI, and over the weekend temperatures will drop to their low 20s, in line with the average for the time of year.

According to Weeronline, the rain will move in from Belgium on Thursday evening and most of Thursday should also be bright and sunny.



The KNMI is forecasting more of the same into September, with a 90% likelihood of changeable weather and normal temperatures of around 20°.