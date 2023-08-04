The Netherlands has a wet weekend ahead but by the end of next week, there will be more sunshine and the temperature will start rising again, according to the latest forecast from weather bureau KNMI.

This Saturday there is a 90% chance of rain, but there may also be a little sunshine in between the showers, the KNMI said. Sunday, however, will be grey and wet most of the time.

By Wednesday, however, the rain will be over and next weekend there is a 60% chance of (very) warm weather, the KNMI said. Temperatures will be in the mid-20°s at least.

Weather bureaus WeerOnline paints a similar picture, with warm, dry weather toward the middle of the month and beyond.