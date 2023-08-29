Revenue from tourism still below pre-pandemic levels: CBS
Spending by tourists in the Netherlands has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, figures from national statistics agency CBS have shown.
National and foreign tourists spent some €36.5 billion more in 2022 than the year before, when restriction still applied to international travel, bringing the total to almost €96 billion.
Overall tourism accounted for 3.7% of the Netherlands’ GDP last year, up from 2.5% the year before but still below the 4.4% recorded in 2018 and 2019.
“The economy as a whole is largely back where it was in 2019, except for tourism. People spent a spectacular amount more last year but it’s still less than before the pandemic, ” CBS economist Peter Hein van Mulligen told broadcaster NOS.
Just a third of the extra revenue came from foreign tourists. Chinese visitors, for instance, booked a total of 308,000 nights at Dutch hotels in 2019. By 2022 this had plunged to 62,000, the CBS found.
Thank you for donating to DutchNews.nl.
We could not provide the Dutch News service, and keep it free of charge, without the generous support of our readers. Your donations allow us to report on issues you tell us matter, and provide you with a summary of the most important Dutch news each day.Make a donation