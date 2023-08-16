PSV edge closer to the Champions League after Sturm win
PSV Eindhoven moved a step closer to this year’s Champions League competition on Tuesday night with a 3-1 second leg win over Austrian side Sturm Graz.
The Dutch club beat the Austrians 4-1 at home last week and will now meet Glasgow Rangers in the play-offs for the premier European competition in the coming weekend.
Last year, PSV lost to Rangers in the play-offs, which was then under trainer Ruud van Nistelrooij.
Feyenoord, as last season’s Eredivisie winners, have automatically qualified for the Champions League. Ajax is taking part in the play-offs for the Europa League.
