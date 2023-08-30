Police arrest murder suspect at Schiphol airport

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man at Schiphol airport suspected of involvement in the shooting of a man in The Hague on Monday night.

The incident took place in the Wateringse Veld area of The Hague. The 24-year-old man later died of his injuries in hospital.

Police are still investigating the case and said they are considering “various scenarios”. A burnt-out car found not far from the scene and an explosion earlier near Zuiderpark may be related to the case.

According to local broadcaster Omroep West, the victim was a friend of the 22-year-old alleged perpetrator and may have been shot in a fight.

Police did not comment on where the man was trying to flee. They are calling on witnesses and people who may have CCTV footage of the area to contact them via the tip line 0800-6070 or anonymously.