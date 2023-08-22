New housing permits set to reach 55% of cabinet target

Just 55,000 permits for new housing are likely to be handed out to developers and housing corporations this year, when the government was hoping for 100,000, according to an analysis of the current market by Capital Value.

Last year the total was just 64,500, which also fell far short of the cabinet’s target. This means the shortage of housing in the Netherlands has now increased to some 400,000, Capital Value said.

The government needs to do more to make sure that more affordable homes are built, the agency said, pointing out that current level is back at that of 2019, before the seriousness of the housing shortage was fully realised.

“There are sufficient plans around to build 30,000 affordable homes a year but many are on ice because the projects don’t work financially,” said Capital Value director Marijn Snijders.

“We would urge all political parties to make sure that homes are still being built, even though the cabinet is acting in a caretaker capacity.

“Architects’ bureaus are warning that many projects have been halted and they are being forced to let people go,” he said. “The shortage of housing is affecting everyone… we cannot permit ourselves any more delays.”