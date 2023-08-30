Neighbourhood hangs rainbow flags in support of attacked couple

A neighbourhood in the north of Amsterdam has reportedly been hung with rainbow flags after an attack on a couple who were flying the flag during the Amsterdam Pride event.

The Parool reports that after a brick was thrown through a window of the 36-year-old couple, other neighbours have ordered and hung out flags celebrating sexual diversity in support.

Around 50 flags have been flying in the neighbourhood in Oostzanerwerf, although on Sunday night another house in the same block was attacked with a brick through a window.

There have been various apparently homophobic attacks on properties in Amsterdam and other cities hanging a rainbow flag.

Head of the Amsterdam North district council Yassmine El Ksaihi said on Instagram on Tuesday that “targeted violence and destruction of homes with a rainbow flag in North is completely unacceptable.”