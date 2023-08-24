A 24-year-old man from Schagen in Noord-Holland, who worked as a babysitter for at least 11 different families, has been arrested for child abuse, news agency ANP reported on Thursday.

The man abused children from at least one of the families where he worked and is said to have filmed the abuse, ANP said.

The man has been working as a babysitter via Marktplaats since 2019 and charged far lower fees than most babysitters. He also posed in a police uniform to build trust with the families he worked for, but has never worked as a police officer.

The investigation into the man began following a tip-off, but not from one of the families where he worked.

A search of the man’s home in May turned up child and animal pornography and led to the identification of one of the families.

The man travelled all over the country, including The Hague, Breda, Den Bosch and Tilburg as well as in the north of the country. The families were all informed about the arrest this week.

Another man, aged 38 and from nearby Alkmaar, has also been arrested. He is said to be the recipient of some of the footage made by the main suspect.